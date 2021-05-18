Virus jolt for middle class to delay consumption revival

Some analysts said that while the lockdowns are not as stringent as the previous year, some sectors will be more affected. “Select pockets of demand, which are directly impacted like consumer retail, travel and tourism, would take an immediate hit from a demand perspective," said Amit Shah, head of India equity research, BNP Paribas. Adding to the worries is that villages, which were largely insulated from the pandemic’s impact in 2020, has been affected this year. With a rickety health infrastructure in most villages, the spread will be difficult to contain.