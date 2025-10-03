Vladimir Putin warns Trump tariffs on India, China may backfire on US economy; here's why

Russian President Vladimir Putin criticised US President Donald Trump's efforts to pressure India and China into severing their energy ties with Russia, and said that the US tariffs on Moscow's trade partners could backfire on the US economy, reported the news agency Reuters on Thursday, 2 October 2025.

According to the agency report, Vladimir Putin stated that if high tariffs are imposed on Russian trade partners, it is likely to drive up global prices and force the US Federal Reserve to keep its key benchmark interest rates high.

Any move by the central bank to keep rates high can have a significant economic impact on the US, depending on the state of the labour market and the level of inflation in the economy.

The news report also mentioned that Putin told a forum of Russian experts at Sochi, Russia, on Thursday that if the US Fed keep the interest rates high, then it would ‘slow down’ the US economy.

According to a separate report from the news agency, India is the third largest importer of oil and the largest buyer of seaborne Russian crude oil. The nation imported 1.73 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil from Russia between January and July 2025.

China also imports 21.5% of its crude oil needs from Russia, Economist Intelligence data showed.

US Interest Rates The US Federal Reserve's FOMC decided to cut its key benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to its current level of 4.00% to 4.25%, as the central bank aims to assess more data to determine if rates can be cut further.

“The committee decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by 1/4 percentage point to 4 to 4-1/4 per cent,” said the US Fed's FOMC in its announcement on Wednesday, 17 September 2025.

However, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, in his first speech on the US economic outlook since the interest rate cut in September 2025, highlighted that if the FOMC cuts interest rates ‘too aggressively,’ then it risks inflation in the US economy.

“If we ease too aggressively, we could leave the inflation job unfinished and need to reverse course later to fully restore 2% inflation,” said Powell in his speech.

Trump tariffs on India, China US President Donald Trump has imposed a 50% tariff on all imports from India, in addition to the 10% baseline tariffs on all goods imported to the US, amid the ongoing trade war with other nations.

Trump imposed his tariffs on India in two tranches, with the first 25% coming into effect on 1 August 2025, and the second round of 25% additional tariffs imposed through an executive order, which took effect from 27 August 2025.

Following a heated tariff exchange with China after the initial reciprocal tariff announcement, Trump imposed a total of 55% import duty on all Chinese goods imported into the United States, in addition to the 10% baseline tariffs.

