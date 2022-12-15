Volatile vegetables power November’s inflation slide

If you stripped off vegetables, inflation would have averaged 6.4% during the period as against the overall average of 5.1%. A year before that, the scenario was different: higher vegetable prices had been pushing inflation up between September 2019 and January 2020. At that time, however, onion prices were to blame for the volatility, which had added over 200 basis points to headline inflation in December 2019.

