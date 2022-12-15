Volatile vegetables power November’s inflation slide

Several food items such as spices, cereals and milk recorded higher inflation in November than they did in October. Core inflation, which excludes food and fuel, inched up, too, and has been sticky at above 6% in all but two months since March 2021.
New Delhi: Retail inflation, which surprisingly dropped to 5.88% in November, would have been as high as 7%, an increase from October, if not for cooling vegetable prices, a Mint analysis showed.
While overall inflation has exceeded 6% in 20 month since April 2020, if you take out vegetable inflation, this becomes the case for 29 months in the same period.
Vegetable prices declined 8.08% on-year in November, compared with a 7.77% rise in October. Excluding vegetables, inflation was the highest in seven months in November, up from 6.7% in October.
“Vegetable prices, notorious for imparting volatility to overall inflation, lived true to (their) characteristic(s) in November," said Crisil in a report after the release of inflation data on Monday. Just like in November, vegetables had pulled down headline inflation sharply in several months between December 2020 and December 2021.
If you stripped off vegetables, inflation would have averaged 6.4% during the period as against the overall average of 5.1%. A year before that, the scenario was different: higher vegetable prices had been pushing inflation up between September 2019 and January 2020. At that time, however, onion prices were to blame for the volatility, which had added over 200 basis points to headline inflation in December 2019.
In November, vegetable deflation was broad-based. Tomato prices fell 38% from a year ago, as opposed to a rise of 14% the previous month. Brinjal, cauliflower, beans and radish, among others, also recorded deflation. Data from the Department of Consumer Affairs shows that onion and tomato have remained in the deflationary zone in December so far, while potato rose marginally.
“It appears that the non-core inflation will continue to witness a disinflationary trend in the near term," said QuantEco in a report.
Vegetable prices often ease during the winter on arrival of new crops.
However, the supply of crops in the market, depending on production and rainfall, often leads to a sharp rise or fall in a very short duration of time.
The volatility added by vegetable prices has often been debated by the monetary policy committee and economists and policymakers, with several suggesting that the rate-setting committee focus on core inflation for policy decisions.