Subsidies can’t be rolled back abruptly, reforms will be gradual: Vualnam
Summary
V. Vualnam stressed the need for ongoing subsidies in India, highlighting food security and agricultural support. The government plans to rationalize these subsidies while leveraging technology for fertilizer optimization, alongside a commitment to maintaining fiscal discipline.
New Delhi: Subsidies continue to serve critical national needs, and cannot be withdrawn abruptly, expenditure secretary V. Vualnam said in an interview, as he outlined a gradual course correction in India's subsidy and spending framework.
