Wage Gains Pick Up as Fed Contemplates Next Rate Decision

Wage growth stayed elevated to start the year and inflation remained high, likely keeping Federal Reserve policy makers on track to raise rates again next week.
Wage growth stayed elevated to start the year and inflation remained high, likely keeping Federal Reserve policy makers on track to raise rates again next week.
Employers spent 1.2% more on wages and benefits in the first quarter from the prior three months, a slight uptick from an upwardly revised 1.1% increase in the fourth quarter, the Labor Department said Friday.
Employers spent 1.2% more on wages and benefits in the first quarter from the prior three months, a slight uptick from an upwardly revised 1.1% increase in the fourth quarter, the Labor Department said Friday.
The employment-cost index advanced 4.8% last quarter from a year earlier, an easing from the 5.1% gain at the end of last year.
The Fed’s preferred gauge of consumer inflation, the personal-consumption expenditures price index, cooled to 4.2% in March from a year earlier, a separate Commerce Department report said. That was down from the previous month’s 5.1% gain and a peak last June, but still well above the central bank’s 2% target.
When excluding volatile food and energy costs, prices rose 4.6% from a year earlier in March, nearly steady from the prior month. Economists see so-called core inflation as a better predictor of future inflation.
U.S. stock indexes rose on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 each advanced 0.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite increased 0.7%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note declined.
The latest data sets the Fed up to raise the central bank’s benchmark rate by another quarter-percentage point next week “and keep policy restrictive for some time, until inflation moves convincingly toward target," said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics.
Friday’s reports are among the last major releases ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy committee meeting scheduled for May 2-3. Officials raised rates by a quarter-percentage point at each of their two meetings this year, bringing the federal-funds rate to a range between 4.75% and 5%.
After the next meeting, officials could consider a pause to the fastest rate hiking cycle in 40 years. The Fed has been trying to slow investment, spending and hiring to combat inflation.
The failures of two midsize banks last month have made some policy makers more cautious about the impact of the rapid pace of rate increases.
Officials are also concerned about the prospect banks could tighten lending standards as higher rates squeeze margins. Those officials have warned against the risks of raising rates too high and facing pressure to cut them later this year if the economy weakens rapidly.
But officials have also signaled their desire to cool the economy so that wage growth doesn’t spur higher inflation. Some of those officials could argue against prematurely ending rate increases out of the fear that inflation might not slow as expected in the second half of the year.
In-person service roles led the recent wage gains, with construction, maintenance, leisure and hospitality, and hospital workers claiming some of the fastest pay increases over the quarter. Wages in the finance and insurance sector declined, a further sign of weakness in the white-collar labor market.
“We expect compensation growth to moderate more significantly as the economy slows and a recession starts in the second half" of the year, said Nancy Vanden Houten, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics.
There are signs the economy is cooling, with many economists expecting a recession later in the year. A slowdown in business investment and a decline in spending on home construction, both areas affected by heightened interest rates, caused economic growth to slow in the first quarter.
Consumer spending, the primary driver of economic growth, has stagnated over the past two months. U.S. household spending was flat in March from the prior month and up just 0.1% in February, the Commerce Department said Friday, a significant pullback from January’s 2% jump.
Households reined in spending last month on goods—particularly vehicles—while they spent more on necessary services such as housing, utilities and healthcare.
Scott Raileanu said his family of four in Deerfield, Ill., feels squeezed by rising prices for daycare, groceries, utilities and gasoline. The tech worker cut spending in other areas, holding off on buying new clothes and a TV for his guest bedroom. He also shops at an Aldi supermarket rather than the Whole Foods that is closer to his house, to save money.
“The extra things that I don’t need, that beforehand I wouldn’t have batted an eye at purchasing, like an additional item for my home, I’m holding off on," the 33-year old said. “I need that money for groceries."
The labor market, meanwhile, has held strong. Job openings have decreased this year but remain historically high, as does the rate of workers quitting their jobs.
Workers quitting at higher rates than before the pandemic suggests that in some industries a move to a new employer still results in better pay and benefits, said Richard F. Moody, chief economist at Regions Financial Corp.
Overall hiring has eased somewhat after a hot start to the year. Walt Disney Co., the corporate parents of Facebook and Google and manufacturers Dow Inc. and 3M Co., have announced recent job cuts.
Some workers who have lost their jobs have quickly found new opportunities.
Adrienne Baehr was laid off at Lucid Group Inc. when the electric-vehicle startup cut 18% of its workforce in March. As a recruiter, she was at the leading edge of cuts and worried that she wouldn’t be able to find similar work.
“Initially, I was reduced to tears," seeing how many other tech recruiters were let go, Ms. Baehr said.
After applying for nearly 20 positions over a few weeks, she found work at an aerospace and defense manufacturer. The job comes with some compromises: She took a slight pay cut and now must commute for an hour from her home in San Tan Valley, Ariz., four days a week. Previously she mostly worked remotely.
Her company, like many others in the aerospace and defense sectors, is hiring. “You just gotta find industries that aren’t affected by wavering times right now," Ms. Baehr said.