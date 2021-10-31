Wages and prices are up, but it isn’t a spiral—yet

In that sector, though, labor makes up a relatively large share of overall costs, and it is one of the few in which higher wages seem to be driving prices. Restaurant prices have climbed at a 6.8% annual rate in the past six months, the fastest pace since 1981, according to Labor Department data. Wages are up an average of 15% this year at company-owned McDonald’s Corp. restaurants in the U.S., the company said. The Chicago-based burger chain is still struggling to hire the workers needed to keep stores open at full hours, executives said.