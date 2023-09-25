Wall Street Is Hoping $100 Oil Ain’t What It Used to Be
SummaryOil’s rise has inspired fresh fears from Washington to Wall Street that energy could throw off central bankers’ attempted soft landing of the American economy.
A string of inflationary shocks has challenged the Federal Reserve’s effort to control price increases. Investors are worried the latest could be $100-a-barrel oil.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more