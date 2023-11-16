Wall Street Loves Washington’s New Debt Approach—For Now

Swelling deficits and weak investor appetite for long-term U.S. debt are pushing the Treasury Department to get more creative with how it borrows. Markets are thrilled—but the approach comes with risks.

The Treasury has long embraced the mantra of “regular and predictable" debt sales to avoid creating market volatility as it finances the U.S. deficit. Recently, though, high interest rates have driven investors to eschew longer-term Treasurys. The government has had to adapt, cutting back this month on expected increases in long-term bonds and favoring more short-term debt.

The change, while relatively modest, is a sign that the Treasury is trying to manage the market reaction to U.S. debt as the deficit grows. That has pleasantly surprised investors, sparking a rally in Treasurys that extended this week following a cooler-than-expected inflation reading.

“Our quarterly refunding, I think, did show some flexibility with respect to issuance," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said recently. “That seems to have had a favorable impact."

Yellen said the department still views predictability as the core foundation of its borrowing strategy. Some on Wall Street warn that any perceived departure from that tenet could backfire. If investors become less certain about the future supply of different Treasury securities, they could demand higher interest rates as compensation. Relying more on short-term bills, which mature in one year or less, similarly could make the government’s borrowing costs more volatile.

There might be times when showing sensitivity to the market could benefit the Treasury in the short term, said Blake Gwinn, head of U.S. interest-rates strategy at RBC Capital Markets. “But if you keep doing that over and over again, eventually people want a higher return because it’s unsteady—it’s unpredictable."

At stake is more than just the rate the U.S. pays on the debt it sells to investors. Yields on longer-term Treasurys set a floor for interest rates across the economy, meaning the government’s borrowing strategy has consequences for Americans who borrow to buy a house or car.

The Treasury has had to increase borrowing this year to accommodate the growing U.S. deficit. The gap between federal spending and revenue widened last fiscal year far more than expected, as tax revenues slipped and interest costs ballooned.

That forced Treasury to increase the size of its coupon auctions—sales of debt that mature in two years or more—at its August quarterly announcement of how the government would issue debt. The larger supply of long-term debt came at a bad time for investors, who were also betting that the Federal Reserve would keep rates higher for longer. Those factors fueled a bond rout through the summer and into the fall, with the yield on the 10-year note touching 5% in late October.

On Wall Street, investors became increasingly concerned about whether they could absorb so much long-term U.S. debt. Ahead of Treasury’s Nov. 1 refunding, some speculated that the updated plan could take those fears into account by increasing the amount of longer-term debt, but by a smaller amount than three months earlier.

Still, most primary dealers—financial institutions that are required to bid at Treasury debt auctions and are surveyed by the Treasury ahead of refundings—said they thought the U.S. would hew to its August template in its typical “regular and predictable" fashion. A private-sector group that advises the Treasury on its borrowing decisions recommended that it increase auctions by the same amount as in August for all but the 20-year bond.

Treasury defied those expectations. It boosted auctions of two-year to seven-year notes by the same amount as in August, but it increased 10-year and 30-year debt auctions by $1 billion less than in August. It didn’t change the size of 20-year bond auctions, after lifting them by $1 billion three months earlier.

Officials also confirmed Wall Street forecasts that they would let short-term Treasury bills exceed an informal threshold of 20% of total outstanding debt, adding that there was no set time frame for when they would drop below that level.

Although the adjustments weren’t large in dollar terms, investors widely interpreted them as a signal that Washington was sensitive to their concerns about an oversupply of long-term bonds. The market surged, as prices rose and yields fell: The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was 4.535% as of Wednesday, according to Tradeweb, down from 4.874% the day before the Treasury’s borrowing decision.

“The reality is that, even staying regular and predictable, Treasury can move around," said Amar Reganti, fixed-income strategist at Hartford Funds and a former Treasury official. “And it seems that the market is recognizing that now."

In a speech she will give Thursday at an annual conference dedicated to the Treasury market, Nellie Liang, Treasury’s undersecretary for domestic finance, is expected to tell attendees that the department is still sticking to its “regular and predictable" standard.

“This framework considers a range of factors, including an assessment of demand at points across the curve," she is set to say, according to an excerpt of her speech viewed by The Wall Street Journal.

U.S. deficits are forecast to keep growing this year, which could continue to complicate investor demand for long-term debt. Treasury will likely have to keep massaging its borrowing plans.

That could turn the normally sleepy refunding process into a market-moving event. Before it adopted the “regular and predictable" framework in the 1970s, the Treasury issued debt on an ad hoc basis, sometimes catching investors off guard and disrupting markets. The pivot to a formulaic approach helped reduce market uncertainty and lowered Treasury’s borrowing costs, according to a 2007 New York Fed paper.

“The Treasury aims to never be the subject of conversation when it comes to issuance," said Gennadiy Goldberg, head of U.S. rates strategy at TD Securities. “And unfortunately, the background is such that they are the No. 1 subject of conversation in current markets."

