Wall Street Loves Washington’s New Debt Approach—For Now
Andrew Duehren ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 5 min read 16 Nov 2023, 05:20 PM IST
SummaryTreasury’s flexibility has pleasantly surprised investors, spurring a bond rally this month.
Swelling deficits and weak investor appetite for long-term U.S. debt are pushing the Treasury Department to get more creative with how it borrows. Markets are thrilled—but the approach comes with risks.
