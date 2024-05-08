Want more Nvidia? Investors try funds that double its return—and risk

First approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2022, single-stock ETFs were initially slow to catch on. But they are surging in popularity this year, with assets more than doubling to $7.1 billion in the first quarter. The biggest single-stock ETF, a 2x long Nvidia fund from GraniteShares, has posted more than $1 billion in inflows in 2024 and is approaching $2 billion in total assets.