Want to quarantine on a beach? Go to Thailand

Fortunately, Phuket has its own allure, especially now, said Daniel Fraser, CEO of luxury travel company Smiling Albino. “Visitors experience the [smaller] crowds of the 1960s, the amenities of 2021 and prices somewhere in the 1990s," said Mr. Fraser. Smiling Albino rolled out a number of cultural and culinary tours in Phuket last year. Their “beyond-the-beach" diversions include a day trip to Old Town, in the island’s interior, for its art and architecture and lunch at a southern Thai restaurant, or an evening at a rum distillery in Chalong Bay to drink in the traditions of spirit-making. There’s also a tour to a 200-year-old Muslim community in the mangrove forests of Northern Phuket to learn about its traditions.