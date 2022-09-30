War, inflation knock world economy off balance

For now, some supply bottlenecks are easing and unemployment remains low across advanced economies. Households in these countries have dipped into savings amassed during the pandemic, with their spending increasing by an annual rate of 2.4% in the six months through June, according to analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. Global employment also rose at more than twice its prepandemic pace during the period, the analysts said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}