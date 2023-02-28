Warmest Feb in 122 yrs, March may see heatwaves, says IMD

Warmest Feb in 122 yrs, March may see heatwaves, says IMD2 min read . 12:30 AM IST
- IMD will start issuing colour-coded heatwave warnings every five days from Wed
NEW DELHI :This February was the warmest in the past 122 years — since India Meteorological Department started keeping records in 1901.
The average maximum or day temperature was 1.73 degree Celsius above normal, making it the warmest since 1901. The average minimum temperature was 0.81 C above normal making it the fifth warmest in terms of nighttime temperatures alone, IMD said in a briefing on Tuesday, as it warned of a severe summer.
The weather department said there is a high probability of above-normal maximum temperatures over most parts of north-eastern, eastern and central India and some parts of the North-west from March to May, a period known as MAM. There is also a very high probability of heatwaves over many regions of central and adjoining northwestern India during the next three months.
IMD is also expecting warm nights with above-normal minimum temperatures over most parts of the country during MAM, except south Peninsular India, where normal to below-normal minimum temperatures are likely.
The seasonal outlook states March, otherwise considered to be Spring, is likely to record above-normal temperatures over most parts of the country except peninsular India, where normal-to-below-normal maximum temperatures are likely. In fact, there is a higher likelihood of heatwave conditions over central India even in March.
Above-normal minimum temperatures in March are likely over most parts of India except South peninsular India, where normal to below-normal minimum temperatures are likely. Rainfall is likely to be normal (83-117% of the long-period average). But it is likely to be below normal in most areas of northwestern India, west-central India and some parts of east and northeast India.
Normal to above normal rainfall is likely over most parts of peninsular India, east-central India and isolated pockets of northeast India. There is a nearly 50% chance of El Nino conditions in the June, July, and August season coinciding with the monsoon, IMD’s forecast showed. Summer will be severe in most parts of the country. IMD will start issuing colour-coded heatwave warnings every five days from Wednesday onwards.