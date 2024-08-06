Was the Bank of England right to start lowering interest rates?

What of growth and the labour market? There, again, the picture is murky. There is certainly a case for optimism. GDP rose by 1.5% in the 12 months to May, much faster than most forecasters—including the bank itself—expected. But that could be a temporary sugar-rush as Britain exits recession. The bank thinks so, writing that “underlying momentum appears weaker" in a report accompanying the rate decision. Corroborating that view, the labour market seems to be creaking: the unemployment rate has risen and job vacancies are down. That could presage a slowdown. Although a slight cooling would be a welcome help in controlling inflation, a sharper deterioration would be unpleasant.