Washing liquids report stellar growth in household consumption
Greater household affluence over the last 10-15 years saw exceptional growth in household consumption, especially in washing liquids, toilet cleaners, noodles, sauces and ketchups, breakfast cereals, bottled soft drinks, sanitary products, biscuits and cookies, hair wash, utensil cleaners, spices.
