Washington ready to discuss preferential trade deal with India: US Ambassador
Summary
- Trade between India and the US could shoot up to $400-500 billion by the end of the decade if some steps are taken by both countries. After the elections in India, the US government is likely to start pushing for the trade agreement.
New Delhi: The US government is ready to hold discussions with India for a preferential trade agreement between the two countries, according to the country's top envoy, who hinted at things starting to gain momentum after a new government takes charge in India.