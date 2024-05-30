Currently, the US is India's biggest trade partner, with almost 18% or $77.5 billion of India's goods exports going to the country in FY24, a decline of 1% year-on-year in a fiscal that saw India's overall exports shrink by 3%. With $41 billion of imports from the US in the year ended March 2024, India has a merchandise trade surplus with the US the only such instance among India’s top five trading partners. India has trade deficits with the other four top trading partners, namely China, UAE, Russia and Saudi Arabia.