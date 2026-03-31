Washington state's 9.9% millionaires tax signed into law: What it means for residents

Governor Bob Ferguson made history as Washington became the first state to introduce an income tax of its kind. Washington State has taken a dramatic step toward reshaping its tax landscape, with Governor Bob Ferguson signing into law a 9.9% income tax on the state's wealthiest residents — a move that marks a historic first for a state long known for having no income tax on wages or salaries.
The Washington Millionaire's Tax, which will take effect at the start of 2028, targets high-income earners in a state home to some of the wealthiest individuals and corporations in the world.
Seattle alone counted 54,200 millionaires in 2023, according to UK wealth advisory firm Henley and Partners, making Washington fertile ground for precisely this kind of fiscal intervention.
The tax is expected to generate at least $3 billion per year for the state beginning in 2029, according to officials — a figure that underscores both the scale of the ambition and the concentration of wealth that makes it possible.
Speaking at a press conference after signing the measure on Monday, Ferguson did not mince words about the inequity the new tax is designed to address.
Washington, he said, ranks at the bottom of all US states in tax fairness, pointing out that families “whose income is in the bottom 20% pay a whopping 13.8% of their total income in state and local taxes while the wealthiest pay a far smaller percentage of their income.”
Ferguson also took direct aim at the federal government, accusing President Donald Trump's tax cuts to the wealthy of deepening the gap between low-income residents and the state's highest earners — a framing that positions the new law as both a state-level correction and a pointed rebuke of Washington DC's fiscal direction.
The proceeds from the tax are earmarked for a set of measures with broad popular appeal. According to a statement from Ferguson's office, revenues will fund free meals for students from kindergarten through 12th grade, expand access to affordable childcare, and eliminate sales tax on diapers, over-the-counter drugs and hygiene products.
The package is designed to direct money collected from the wealthiest residents back toward the everyday financial pressures faced by ordinary families.
The significance of this moment should not be understated. Washington is one of only nine US states that does not tax wage and salary income for individuals, a distinction that has long made it a magnet for high earners and technology executives.
The new millionaires tax does not disturb that broader framework, but it does introduce a meaningful carve-out that breaks with decades of fiscal tradition.
For a state that houses Amazon's global headquarters and has long been the home of Microsoft, the political symbolism of taxing extreme wealth is as significant as the projected revenue.
The ink on the law was barely dry before resistance began to organise. Brian Heywood, founder of the conservative political committee Let's Go Washington, has already filed a referendum against the tax to put the question before voters in the general election later this year.
Should the referendum qualify, Washington residents will have the final say on whether the law survives, making this less an endpoint than the opening shot in what is likely to be a bruising political battle.
With the tax not taking effect until 2028 and full revenue collection not beginning until 2029, there is ample time for legal challenges, political reversals and further debate. What is already clear, however, is that Washington State has crossed a threshold it has long resisted, and the consequences — fiscal, political and symbolic — will reverberate well beyond its borders.
The 9.9% income tax applies to high-income earners in Washington State and is distinct from any federal tax obligations.
Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph. <br> She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict. <br> Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations. <br> Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.
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