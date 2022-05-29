Watch for this week: India GDP, Opec meet

The two other trains, the five-days-a-week Maitree Express and the biweekly Bandhan Express, which link Kolkata to Dhaka and Khulna, respectively, resumed services over the weekend. The Mitali Express brings the number of India’s international railway services to five. The other two are between India and Pakistan, which stand suspended as of now. According to Indian ministers, the new service will help boost tourism and ties between the two countries and will also see the setting up of shopping centres and hotels near the stations in the coming months.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}