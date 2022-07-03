The big stories of the coming week – in charts4 min read . Updated: 04 Jul 2022, 01:04 AM IST
Also, health authorities and the general public will be closely watching the covid curve this week, as cases have surged lately.
Every Monday, Mint’s Plain Facts section features key data releases and events to look for in the coming week. Health authorities and the general public will be closely watching the covid curve this week, as cases have surged lately. The oldest democracy of the world, the US, will be celebrating its independence day amid a tense political atmosphere. With Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) set to announce its June-quarter results, the earning season will also begin this week. Here’s more: