The big stories of the coming week – in charts

TCS, the biggest Indian IT company, will kickstart the earnings season, reporting its June-quarter results on Friday. The company has been on a steady recovery path for the last few quarters since the meltdown in 2020. With the risk of the US slipping into a recession, the macro scenario has once again turned gloomy. However, against the slump of 25% in the BSE IT index since January, TCS’s slide of less than 15% shows its resilience compared to others.

