Watch for this week: Inflation, Meta retail store, Delhivery IPO

Meta is set to inaugurate its first brick and mortar retail store today in Burlingame, California. The outlet, located at the main campus for Meta’s Reality Labs unit, will showcase some of the company’s flagship hardware devices. They include Meta Portal, a video calling device, Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses with camera, audio and social media capabilities, and the Quest 2 virtual reality device. Customers will be able to experience all the products but will be able to purchase only the Portal and Quest 2. All the devices will be available for buying at the online store of Meta.