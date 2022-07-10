Watch for this week: Inflation, Sri Lanka crisis, Agnipath in SC

The row over Agnipath is not abating. After violent protests in the streets, the government’s new defence recruitment scheme will face another challenge in the apex court this week. A vacation bench of the Supreme Court has agreed to list a plea by air force aspirants who sought a cancellation of Agnipath recruitment notification. The petitioners were shortlisted by the air force last year for the post of airmen but are awaiting enrolment, which has been delayed. They are challenging the government’s decision to announce a new recruitment scheme without completing the enrolment for an already-initiated process. Agnipath offers four-year contracts at non-officer levels, with only up to 25% moving on to long-term employment, against the current term of 10-15 years. The diminished job security is the reason behind the anger of aspirants.

