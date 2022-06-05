Watch for this week: RBI policy, Rajya Sabha, monsoon

Inflation in the 19 countries of the eurozone was four times the European Central Bank’s (ECB’s) 2% midpoint target in May. Retail prices have consistently risen faster than ECB expected, initially because of supply chain disruptions during the pandemic and now the war in Ukraine. The upward pressure on prices is broadening beyond energy and moving to a wide range of industrial goods. This may accelerate monetary policy normalization and ECB could wind down bond purchases when it meets on Thursday. Economists, though, expect rate hikes only from July.

