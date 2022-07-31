Watch for this week: RBI policy, V-P election, Akasa takes off

The bimonthly meeting of the RBI’s rate-setting panel will take place on 3-5 August to decide on key policy rates. Since early May, the committee has hiked the repo rate by a cumulative 90 basis points to fight inflationary pressures arising out of the Ukraine war. US brokerage firm BofA Securities has predicted another rate hike of 35 basis points, which would take it above its pre-pandemic level of 5.15%. Global commodity prices have begun to decline from record highs, but that may not have too much bearing on the RBI’s decision yet. This is because at 7%, retail inflation in June was still higher than the RBI’s upper bound target of 6%. Meanwhile, the RBI has the added headache of responding to global recession fears even as it tackles inflation. The committee’s inflation and growth forecasts will also be watched out for as international ratings agencies have recently downgraded India’s GDP predictions for 2022.