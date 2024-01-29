Water resources to get 10% more in budget, Ken-Betwa river link cleared
Summary
- Ken-Betwa river linking project will be ready for implementation in the next two months
NEW DELHI : The department of water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation may get 10% more in the interim budget for continuing with marquee projects such as linking the Ken and Betwa rivers, dam rehabilitation and improvement, infrastructure rehabilitation, Namami Gange and Atal Bhujal Yojana, a senior official said.