WB’s Banga, India FM discuss MDBs

New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman met World Bank Group president Ajay Banga and discussed recommendations to strengthen Multilateral Development Banks (MDB), the finance ministry said on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Finance minister Sitharaman and Banga also discussed the outcomes of the G20 under the Indian presidency and the evolution of the World Bank and its engagement with India in various sectors, besides issues of mutual interest, the finance ministry said on social media platform X.

"The Union Finance Minister stated that @WorldBank should take the lead in advancing recommendations contained in the Volume-I #TripleAgenda and the recommendations that #MDBs must be bigger, better and bolder as contained in the Volume-II, of the reports of the G20 Independent Experts Group #IEG, prepared under the #G20India Presidency, and added that other #MDBs look up to @WorldBank for such #reform initiatives," the finance ministry said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Mr Banga informed the Union Finance Minister that @WorldBank has set up a task force team to study recommendations made by #G20IEG, under #G20India Presidency," it added.

An International Expert Group headed by N.K. Singh, an economist and former bureaucrat, along with Lawrence Summers, an economist and former US treasury secretary, have released a two-part report on strengthening Multilateral Development Banks.

While the first part of the report was released at the third G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) at Gandhinagar in July, the second part was released at the annual general meeting of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) at Marrakesh in October. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The first part of the Singh-Summers report suggested an increase in MDBs’ annual spending by $3 trillion by 2030, including $1.8 trillion for additional climate action and $1.2 trillion for achieving other sustainable development goals (SDGs).

The second part of the report stated the need for MDBs to mobilize $240 billion in private capital by shifting from risk avoidance to informed risk-taking, apart from introducing new lending instruments like pooled portfolio guarantees and hybrid capital.

Interestingly, Summers had in September said politics remains an issue when it comes to expanding and augmenting the capital of multilateral development banks due to financial deficits and strong nationalistic sentiments in member countries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During her meeting with Banga on Wednesday, Sitharaman also highlighted the need to explore the possibility of a coordinated approach in the implementation of the projects funded by the World Bank.

Sitharaman also stressed the Country Climate and Development Report (CCDR) exercise of the World should take into account the country's priorities and circumstances, the finance ministry said.

