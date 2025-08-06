‘We are contributing more than the US’: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra rebuts Donald Trump's ‘dead economy’ jibe

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Wednesday reacted to Donald Trump's ‘dead economy’ comment about India, saying that the economy of the country is ‘doing very well’ and is contributing more to global growth than the US.

Malhotra's comments came days after US President Donald Trump called India a ‘dead economy’ amid ongoing trade tensions with New Delhi.

The RBI Governor, however, contradicted Trump's claim, saying that India is expected to grow 6.5 per cent, as against the International Monetary Fund's (IMF's) estimate of about 3 per cent global growth in 2025.

“We are contributing about 18 per cent (of global growth), which is more than the US, where the contribution is expected to be much less -- about 11 per cent or something. We are doing very well and we will continue to improve further,” Sanjay Malhotra told reporters at a press conference after MPC announcements on Wednesday.

The RBI Governor said the aspirational growth rate for India should be more than 6.5 per cent. India had grown at a yearly average of 7.8 per cent in the past, he added.

What did Donald Trump say about India's economy? Amid difficult trade negotiations between the US and India, Trump had called the country a "dead economy" while launching a sharp attack on India's posturing to continue buying cheap oil from Russia.

"I don't care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together," the US President had said in a post on his social media account.

Malhotra said the RBI does not expect any impact on inflation because of the tariff-related aspects, while Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta elaborated that there will not be any first-order impact of the geopolitical issues on the domestic inflation.

Even in the event of India being forced to shift away from Russian oil because of US concerns, there will not be any impact on domestic inflation, Malhotra said.