Jul-Sep GDP was high; we continuously maintained momentum of being fastest growing major economy: FM Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha. Economic activity has been good across sectors; all segments are growing significantly, says FM Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha.
India is second most sought-after manufacturing destination in world, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha. Direct tax collection grows 21.82 pc this year; monthly GST collections stabilised at ₹1.6 lakh cr in sign of economic growth: Sitharaman
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.