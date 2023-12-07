Jul-Sep GDP was high; we continuously maintained momentum of being fastest growing major economy: FM Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha. Economic activity has been good across sectors; all segments are growing significantly, says FM Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India is second most sought-after manufacturing destination in world, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha. Direct tax collection grows 21.82 pc this year; monthly GST collections stabilised at ₹1.6 lakh cr in sign of economic growth: Sitharaman

