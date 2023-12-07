Hello User
Business News/ Economy / We continuously maintained momentum of being fastest growing major economy: FM Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha

We continuously maintained momentum of being fastest growing major economy: FM Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha

Livemint

  • Jul-Sep GDP was high; we continuously maintained momentum of being fastest growing major economy: FM Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament

Jul-Sep GDP was high; we continuously maintained momentum of being fastest growing major economy: FM Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha. Economic activity has been good across sectors; all segments are growing significantly, says FM Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha.

India is second most sought-after manufacturing destination in world, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha. Direct tax collection grows 21.82 pc this year; monthly GST collections stabilised at 1.6 lakh cr in sign of economic growth: Sitharaman

