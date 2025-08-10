Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee on Trump tariffs: ‘India should consider whether cheap Russian oil beneficial’

Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee said that India should consider whether or not importing cheap crude oil from Russia is ‘worth it’ after US President Donald Trump imposed additional tariffs on all imports from India, reported the news agency PTI on Sunday, 10 August 2025.

Abhijit Banerjee, at the sidelines of an event at the BML Munjal University, highlighted that India needs to think ‘hard’ about the topic of importing Russian oil and then ask the US about whether or not they will take the tariffs down if the oil import stops.

"We need to think hard about whether Russian oil imports are worth it and then go back to the US to say that, you know, will they take it (tariff) off, if we stop importing Russian oil," Banerjee told the news agency.

Tariff Impact According to the agency report, the steep US tariffs are expected to bring a $27 billion impact on non-exempt exports that India deals with the US, and that there have been talks of stopping or curbing oil imports from Russia.

"It is not crazy to think about it. At a 25 per cent tariff, some of our exports are already not competitive, so maybe 50 per cent (tariff) does not matter," said Banerjee, cited in the news report.

India-Russia Trade India is the largest importer of Russian crude oil as the nation purchased 1.6 million barrels per day in July 2025, according to the agency report.

The news report also highlights that India has not placed any orders for August and September, due to the discounts that encouraged Indian oil refiners to import oil from the Black Sea, which have decreased by about $2 per barrel.

India imported 88 million tonnes of crude oil from Russia in the financial year 2024-25 out of the total shipment of 245 million tonnes, as per the agency report. Oil refining companies buy supplies of crude in advance contracts of two months, hence the orders for August and September were arranged before Trump's 7 August 2025 additional tariff announcement.

Trump tariffs on India US President Donald Trump imposed a 25% tariff rate on all imports from India in addition to the baseline import duties of 10% before the tariff deadline of 1 August 2025, scrapping an industry-expected trade deal between the two nations.

Trump attributed this tariff-imposition move, citing that India is a ‘vast majority’ buyer of military equipment and crude oil from Russia. He also claimed that India’s purchase of these items has enabled Russia in the war against Ukraine.

“India’s tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the world, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers of any country,” said Donald Trump in his post on Truth Social.

After the initial tariff move against India, President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing an additional 25% tariff rate on all imports from India on top of pre-existing rates.