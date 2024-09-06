Singaporean business leaders express unwavering optimism about India's economic growth. Following a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, executives from various sectors highlighted India's recent reforms and announced ambitious investment plans, signaling a strong vote of confidence in the country's future.

What did the leaders say? CapitaLand Investment's Group CEO, Lee Chee Koon, highlighted the company's accelerated growth in India since PM Modi took office. "In the last 7 years, our growth in India has tripled because of huge prospects in India, a stable government, steady reforms and a pro-business attitude," Lee told ANI. He added that CapitaLand aims to more than double its funds under management in India in the coming years.

The digital infrastructure sector also showed keen interest in the Indian market. Bruno Lopez, CEO of ST Telemedia Global Data, announced plans to invest over ₹26,000 crores in India over the next five years. Lopez praised India's digitalization efforts, stating, “The commitment to digitalisation across India is an example to follow for a lot of places,” as quoted in the report.

In the renewable energy sector, Kim Yin Wong, CEO of Sembcorp Industries Ltd., expressed excitement about recent policy changes. "PM Modi and his ministries over the last few years implemented important policies that enabled the viability and credibility of the solar electricity corporation of India," Wong said, indicating interest in collaborating with Indian companies NTPC and NHPC.

Also Read | Singapore’s CapitaLand aims to double its India funds under management by 2028

Gautam Banerjee, Senior Managing Director and Chairman of Blackstone Singapore, reflected on the firm's success in India. "What we have done in the last 10 years has been much more than we could achieve earlier," Banerjee remarked, crediting PM Modi's "increased vigour and focus" for creating numerous opportunities.

The Singapore Business Federation's CEO, Kok Ping Soon, noted PM Modi's pro-business attitude and highlighted potential areas for collaboration, particularly in skill development.

Sean Chiao, Group CEO of Surbana Jurong, acknowledged India's rise as a major global player under PM Modi's leadership, suggesting further market liberalization to encourage more collaboration with Singaporean companies.

In response to the enthusiastic reception, PM Modi shared on social media platform X, "Interacted with top business leaders and CEOs in Singapore. We talked about ways to deepen economic linkages. I highlighted the reforms underway in India, which will encourage investment and innovation."

The meeting also saw the announcement of an Invest India Office in Singapore, aimed at facilitating Singaporean investments across various sectors in India. Additionally, four Memoranda of Understanding were exchanged in areas including semiconductor ecosystem, digital technologies, skill development, and healthcare.