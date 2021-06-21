Weak demand, tackling costs biggest challenge for businesses: Survey

Businesses are also seeking support from the government to tide over these challenges. Of the surveyed businesses, 65% seek relief for micro, small and medium enterprises, while 52% want compliance relief, 49% look forward to loan moratorium and 48% expect incentives to boost demand, the survey showed. To help employees, 49% of companies reimbursed covid related medical expenses or gave wellness allowance, while 47% granted leave for family care or extra paid leave. A fourth of the companies surveyed are looking at mergers and acquisitions or restructuring within the next six months.