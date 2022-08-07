Weak growth, tight job markets are a global phenomenon

Migration has slowed across advanced economies as governments restricted entry to keep out Covid-19 and its variants. In New Zealand, the number of people arriving with work visas shrank from about 240,000 in the year through June 2019, to just 5,000 in the year through June 2021, government data show. In the U.S., the slowdown in immigration began in 2017, when the Trump administration adopted a range of policies to curb both illegal and legal immigrants. The annual net inflow has fallen from more than one million in 2015-16 to about a quarter of a million in 2020-21, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

