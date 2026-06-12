Weak monsoon, El Niño to take a tenth of India’s hydro power generation offline

Given the threat of a weak monsoon and the state of reservoirs, this year's hydropower generation may be around 10% lower than last year's, said AK Singh, adjunct professor at IIT Roorkee and former hydropower general manager at NTPC, the country's largest thermal power producer. "This is in the wake of an expected monsoon deficit as well as a high base. Reservoir levels are already low. Usually, during the monsoon, they attain full reservoir level (FRL). But this year, most of the major reservoirs may fail to be anywhere near it," Singh said. According to Singh, lower reservoir levels also mean weaker force on the turbines, resulting in lower power generation.