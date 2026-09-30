Weak monsoon unlikely to dent rural demand, Crisil says; Diamond, specialty chemicals, polyester textiles face war risks

India Inc will not have much impact even if the Reserve Bank of India decides to hike rates by 0.50 percentage points in the remainder of the calender year, domestic credit rating agency Crisil said on Wednesday.

There will likely be no dent in rural demand owing to the El-Nino-induced rain shortfall. Crisil said this by pointing to the fact that non-crop incomes account for more than 40 per cent of farm output.

The geopolitical tensions due to the US-Israel war in the Middle East will also not dent prospects for corporate India as per Crisil, which has given India Inc a stable outlook to credit performance in future.

The agency said that while the war continued, the 'credit ratio' or the number of upgrades to downgrades in its portfolio that comprises of 7,200 companies, saw an increase in the first half of FY27.

In H1F27, credit ratio was 2.18 times as against 1.5 times in H2FY26, thus showing an improvement in overall credit quality.

The managing director of Crisil, Subodh Rai, told PTI that stress tests which were run by the agency brought down the number of sectors which have been impacted by the global geopolitical tensions to three from six at the beginning of the fiscal year.

As per Rai, diamond polishers, specialty chemicals and polyester textiles are at risk due to the Middle East war, while industries like airlinese, ceramics, and flexible packaging have seen an upgrade to 'stable' in their respective credit quality outlook.

For banks, their gross non-performing assets ratio can rise marginally to around 1.9-2 per cent by the end of the ongoing fiscal year from 1.8 per cent a year ago.

"A rate hike scenario of even up to 50 basis points (bps) appears largely manageable for India Inc," PTI quoted Crisil's chief criteria officer Somasekhar Vemuri as telling reporters. He added that corporate India has comfort thanks to its structural strengths, which include delevraged balance sheets.

While Rai said that the weak monsoon is unlikely to impact rural demand, Crisil points that it does become a key monitorable going forward since it can impact tractor manufacturers and microlenders.

"The agency pegged the overall credit growth for the banking system to come at up to 15.5 per cent led by strong growth from the small businesses and retail lending verticals. Corporate credit growth, which has witnessed a jump in recent past, will get a further leg up from bond market substitution theme if RBI hikes its interest rates," Vemuri added.