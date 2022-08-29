The big stories of the coming week – in charts4 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 12:42 AM IST
A look at the data that will make the news this week
A look at the data that will make the news this week
Every Monday, Mint’s Plain Facts section features data related to key events that will make the news in the coming week. The government will release quarterly economic growth data this week, though the headline number will be bumped up by the low base effect. Caps on airfares will go away, a mission to the Moon will be on its way, and the US Open is set to begin with Serena Williams’ swansong in focus.