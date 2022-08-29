The big stories of the coming week – in charts

1. India Q1 GDP

India's domestic product (GDP) growth data for the April-June quarter will be released on Wednesday. Growth in the previous quarter is expected to have picked up owing to robust recovery in contact-intensive sectors and a low base as many Indian states had imposed partial lockdowns to mitigate the effect of the second wave of covid-19 at the same time last year. A Mint poll of 21 economists showed that GDP growth for the April-June quarter will likely be in double digits at 15.2% compared with the year-ago quarter. This will be an improvement over the previous year’s figures, but sequentially the economy is expected to have seen a contraction of 8.3%. Several economists warn that high global commodity prices and the severe heatwave would have weighed on growth in the June quarter. According to Barclays’ economists, the resilient growth backdrop will help the Reserve Bank of India maintain its focus on containing inflation and stay on a path of front-loaded hikes.

