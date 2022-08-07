Week ahead: India CPI, Monsoon Session ends, oil co earnings

Retail inflation in the US continues to shatter records, touching a fresh four-decade high of 9.1% in June. The data for July will be released on Wednesday, and will be of interest to Indian markets as well. So far, the Federal Reserve’s response to inflation, in the form of rate hikes, has kept investors in Indian equities on tenterhooks. However, the Fed’s commentary last month was seen as indicating slower rate hikes going forward, helping Indian stock indices make gains.