Week ahead: Inflation data, CIL results, Ranji

Fast-moving consumer goods companies are still not out of the woods despite the unlocking of the economy and improving mobility. An unfavourable base and rising raw material cost pressures have dented margins over the last year. However, price hikes undertaken by some companies have given toplines some respectability. The results of FMCG major Nestlé India are due on Thursday. Like its peers, the company felt the pinch and has seen a 130 basis points (bps) squeeze in the gross margins since the March 2021 quarter. Margins are expected to have remained under pressure in the December quarter, too, on higher input costs, which currently hover at 40% of net sales. Analysts at Phillip Capital pegged a gross margin contraction of at least 300 bps in the December quarter. But, volumes are likely to have grown. The company outperformed its benchmark sectoral index by a wide margin, with a 1.3% gain against a 7.3% contraction in the BSE FMCG index during the quarter.