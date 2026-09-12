From embattled airline Air India getting a new chief executive officer (CEO) to the continuing beeline for initial public offerings (IPOs), sales of passenger four-wheelers running on cleaner fuels topping those running on petrol, crude oil prices once again crossing $100 a barrel on mounting US-Iran hostilities, and the cricketing board of Australia biting the bullet and privatising its T20 league—here are this week's news in numbers.
The week in charts: Air India’s new CEO, IPO wave, oil above $100
SummaryIn this weekly Plain Facts compilation, we present to you data-based insights, with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.
From embattled airline Air India getting a new chief executive officer (CEO) to the continuing beeline for initial public offerings (IPOs), sales of passenger four-wheelers running on cleaner fuels topping those running on petrol, crude oil prices once again crossing $100 a barrel on mounting US-Iran hostilities, and the cricketing board of Australia biting the bullet and privatising its T20 league—here are this week's news in numbers.
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