The week in charts: Air India’s new CEO, IPO wave, oil above $100

Cleaner push

August was the first month when sales of passenger vehicles running on three cleaner fuel modes—CNG/LPG, hybrid and electric—surpassed petrol vehicle sales in India. In January, petrol vehicles accounted for 47.5% of passenger vehicle sales, compared with 35.5% for the three cleaner fuel modes. By August, the shares stood at 40.9% and 42%, respectively. The biggest increase came from electric vehicles, whose share more than doubled to 7.6% from 3.6%.