The week in charts: Air India’s new CEO, IPO wave, oil above $100

From embattled airline Air India getting a new chief executive officer (CEO) to the continuing beeline for initial public offerings (IPOs), sales of passenger four-wheelers running on cleaner fuels topping those running on petrol, crude oil prices once again crossing $100 a barrel on mounting US-Iran hostilities, and the cricketing board of Australia biting the bullet and privatising its T20 league—here are this week's news in numbers.
From embattled airline Air India getting a new chief executive officer (CEO) to the continuing beeline for initial public offerings (IPOs), sales of passenger four-wheelers running on cleaner fuels topping those running on petrol, crude oil prices once again crossing $100 a barrel on mounting US-Iran hostilities, and the cricketing board of Australia biting the bullet and privatising its T20 league—here are this week's news in numbers.
Air India’s challenge
Air India saw a change of guard, with Tewolde Gebremariam taking over from Campbell Wilson as chief executive officer (CEO). Addressing an employee townhall, Gebremariam said he would focus on basics and operational consistency to ‘make Air India great again’. The former CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Group has his work cut out. Air India’s transition from government to Tata Group company, which happened in January 2022, has been marred by a devastating crash, mounting losses and a disgruntled partner in Singapore Airlines.
Post-2024, Air India has lost passenger share in both the domestic and international segments. Meanwhile, Indian rival IndiGo has gained passenger share in both segments, especially on the international side, where it has leapfrogged Air India.
IPO rush
It’s been another busy week for initial public offerings. On the BSE mainboard, 11 IPOs were open for subscription, seeking to raise about ₹7,000 crore from the public. The issuers included Pranav Constructions, Kanohar Electricals, Prasol Chemicals, Rentomojo, Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions, Arcil and LCC Projects.
If all 11 IPOs are completed, the BSE mainboard’s IPO count will rise to 75 from 64 at present, putting it on track to match or exceed the 104 IPOs recorded in 2025. Meanwhile, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) is reportedly planning to launch its much-awaited IPO in the coming week.
Cleaner push
August was the first month when sales of passenger vehicles running on three cleaner fuel modes—CNG/LPG, hybrid and electric—surpassed petrol vehicle sales in India. In January, petrol vehicles accounted for 47.5% of passenger vehicle sales, compared with 35.5% for the three cleaner fuel modes. By August, the shares stood at 40.9% and 42%, respectively. The biggest increase came from electric vehicles, whose share more than doubled to 7.6% from 3.6%.
The changing fuel mix comes amid buoyant demand for passenger vehicles, with August 2026 sales 16% higher than a year earlier. But the growing uptake of electric vehicles, which require less maintenance, has left dealers concerned about a potential loss of service income, Mint reported.
Numbers Talk
₹7,443 crore: The amount that foreign institutional investors withdrew from Indian equities in the first week of September in the backdrop of rising oil prices, US bond yields and a firm dollar.
₹2.99 lakh: The base price of the iPhone Duo—Apple’s first foldable iPhone, launched this week—in India. In the US, it starts from $1,999. Pre-order starts from 16 October and delivery from 23 October.
₹9,825 crore: The amount of equity the Adani Group’s airport arm has entered into binding agreements for. This capital raise comes in the wake of the government signalling more privatisation.
€13 billion: The amount that Google plans to invest in setting up artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in Finland over the next two years, its biggest European investment.
64%: The share of home loans by volume taken in 2025 accounted for by tier II and tier III cities, according to a report by SGA PR. Further, this set of cities accounted for 44% of land acquisitions.
On the boil
US and Iran escalated military operations against each other, pushing Brent crude to settle above $100 per barrel for the first time since 22 May. The latest attacks come as peace talks between the two countries have broken down and maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran has significant control, remains severely restricted.
Brent was at $72 a barrel just before the US and Israel attacked Iran on 28 February. The conflict quickly became the biggest factor influencing global oil supply and prices, with Brent crossing $100 on 12 March. The two countries signed an agreement on 12 June to end the war, but skirmishes have continued and intensified since then.
Privatization drive
The cricket board of Australia has begun the process of privatising the Big Bash League (BBL), Australia’s premier domestic Twenty20 cricket tournament, becoming the last of the four cricketing superpowers to take this route. India led the way with the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008. Unlike India’s one-shot approach, Cricket Australia is opting for a phased sale. Melbourne Renegades is the first BBL team to be put up for sale, with others expected to follow, a Mint report said.
For potential buyers, broadcasting rights remain the main revenue stream. The BBL’s current broadcasting deal is worth about 214 million Australian dollars ( ₹1,470 crore at the current exchange rate), while the IPL’s media rights deal is about 6.5 times larger.