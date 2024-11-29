The week in charts: FII selling, PAN 2.0, IPL auction
Summary
- News and developments from the week gone by, through numbers and charts.
Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. Foreign investors have sold over ₹2 trillion worth of shares in this fiscal year so far. Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved a fully paperless and online PAN 2.0, among other measures.