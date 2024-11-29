The week in charts: FII selling, PAN 2.0, IPL auction

Growth outlook

India’s economic growth is expected to have slowed to 6.5% in the September quarter, marking the weakest pace in six quarters, according to a Mint poll of 26 economists. This would be a decline from 6.7% in the previous quarter, driven by uneven sectoral performance. A slowdown in private consumption growth is expected to offset the gains from government spending and rural recovery. With 6.5% growth in Q2, the GDP growth for the first half of this fiscal year would be 6.6%, though some economists expect stronger growth in the second half. The official GDP data for Q2 FY25 will be released today.