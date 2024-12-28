The week in charts: Informal jobs, GST tangle, export reset
Summary
A new report released this week showed job creation had slowed in the informal sector in 2023-24. Meanwhile, the Indian stock market this month is seeing the second-worst December performance in a decade and the GST council’s decision to tax popcorn differently has kicked up a storm.