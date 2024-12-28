The week in charts: Informal jobs, GST tangle, export reset

GST tangle

18%: That is the GST rate caramelised popcorn will attract, as decided at the 55th GST council meeting on 21 December, chaired by FM Nirmala Sitharaman. On the other hand, GST will be 5% for salty/spiced unpackaged popcorn and 12% will be levied on packaged versions. Prominent economists criticised the move saying three different tax slabs for a single item pushes the tax system into greater complexity. Similar issues have risen with items such roti. Different rates also exist for packaged roti and parathas and curd and yoghurt, with the former in both cases attracting 5% and the latter taxed at 18%.