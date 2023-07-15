Weeks of Extreme Heat Strain Small Businesses and Economy

Heat waves stretching across large parts of the globe are straining power grids and shutting businesses that can’t keep their workers cool. Some of the hardest-hit areas will face hotter temperatures in the coming days, forecasters say, adding to risks that infrastructure will fail.

More than 100 million Americans are being affected by the heat barrage, according to the National Weather Service. A streak of 110-degree days is frying Phoenix, and an unrelenting heat wave is punishing Texas and other parts of the South.

Extreme heat swept across Southern Europe, with temperatures hitting triple digits in Italy, Spain and Greece. More than a dozen Italian cities, including Rome and Florence, have been put under a red alert for extreme heat, and authorities in Athens closed the Parthenon as temperatures topped 100 degrees.

Researchers studying the impact of recent heat waves found they can cut economic growth.

There are “pretty clear signals that the warmer years are associated with lower output," said Derek Lemoine, an economist at the University of Arizona who studies the economic consequences of climate change. Excess heat hurts labor productivity and can harm learning capabilities in school since “people aren’t using their brains as well in the heat," he said.

A 2018 study of the impact of rising temperatures on the U.S. economy published in the Journal of Money, Credit and Banking found that a one-degree Fahrenheit increase in the average summer temperature can reduce the annual growth rate of a state’s output by 0.15 to 0.25 percentage point.

So far there have been few indications of catastrophic breakdowns in the power grid or elsewhere, an indication authorities had been able to manage through the extreme temperatures. The burden is falling on small businesses and individuals.

In Burger Fresh & More in Conroe, Texas, the air conditioner broke in June with the arrival of triple-digit heat. The temperature soared to 118 degrees in the kitchen. Workers relied on cooling towels and fans with misters to stay open while a new system was installed at a cost of $12,450.

“We had to get a small-business loan to cover it because we’re just a little bitty company," said manager Karen Swearingen.

Governments are trying to limit the human toll of the heat. But they are constrained by the hot weather itself, which limits the ability of workers to help people in need.

The heat wave is testing the aging U.S. electric grid, which is being asked to deliver more power for running air conditioners without much of a break for routine maintenance. A forecast from the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, a nonprofit that monitors the health of the bulk power system, says large portions of the U.S. could face blackouts this summer. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the state’s grid operator, said power demand this week hit record highs.

“Power lines can carry just a certain amount of current through them, and it’s basically heat limited," said Kyri Baker, assistant professor of architectural engineering at the University of Colorado Boulder. “If they heat up too much they start to sag. If they sag they can do things like touch a tree and cause a short, in addition to just being less efficient and having more losses."

The National Energy Assistance Directors Association estimates home energy bills will rise 11.7% to an average of $578 this summer, up from $517 last summer. “If the heat wave continues there will be more people saying that they don’t have the money to pay for cooling," said Neada Executive Director Mark Wolfe. “If you’re worried about the economy recovering, this is money that can’t be spent on something else."

Mary Swindell, who runs outdoor dog-training classes in Boyd, Texas, said she has had to cancel at least half of her lessons because many of the dogs can’t handle heat. “Emotionally they shut down because they’re too hot and too uncomfortable to work and focus," she said.

Swindell estimates her business, Dancing Dogs, has lost around $3,000 in revenue from the canceled classes, which is about half of what she expected to make. She said she has had to cancel more classes this year because June was so hot.

“The main thing that’s different is that our emissions have continued to increase and so the baseline warming is higher," said Friederike Otto, co-founder of World Weather Attribution, a group of scientists that analyze extreme weather events and climate change. “The extremes that we are seeing now are less extreme and less rare than they were a few years ago."

For the past few years, the average global temperatures have been moderated by the cooling effects of a three-year La Niña weather pattern in the Pacific Ocean. Now the Pacific is switching to its opposite pattern, known as El Niño, which brings warm water to the eastern Pacific and influences weather patterns across the globe.

Last month was the world’s hottest June in the 174-year global climate record tracked by the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration. Early July saw the world’s warmest days on record, according to daily temperatures NOAA and the University of Maine began tracking in 1979.

Extreme heat can trigger irrational behavior that can add up economically, said Gernot Wagner, a climate economist at Columbia Business School and author of “Climate Schock: The Economic Consequences of a Hotter Planet."

“Car crashes go up, road rages go up, domestic violence and assaults go up," he said. A major risk of long-lasting heat waves is that they can help push ecosystems toward tipping points, such as melting glaciers, that might be impossible to reverse, leading to widespread economic harm.

Canada, which is suffering its worst wildfire season on record, saw record temperatures in the north. Fires reduced output in the oil-rich province of Alberta and shut down lumber mills in Quebec.

Traders and analysts are worried the fires could drive up wood prices during peak building season. In the province of Quebec, where wildfires have sent smoke that clouded the skies over the East Coast in June, Montréal-based Resolute Forest Products temporarily closed four sawmills.

The fires were getting too close to the operations, and the company also wasn’t able to get logs to the mills, said company spokesman Seth Kursman. The mills have all reopened, but it is too soon to say how much the closures have hurt the company’s production, he said.

Restaurant workers can risk getting heat stroke when they cook over hot stoves in a heat wave. Tamy Jaramillo had to close her Blanding, Utah, restaurant after she spent too long working at the grill and got overheated.

Air conditioning doesn’t help much. Even with the chilled air blowing, the kitchen at her restaurant, Yak’s Café, can become unbearable, she said.

“It kicks your ass," she said.

—Vipal Monga and Eric Niiler contributed to this article.

Write to Scott Patterson at scott.patterson@wsj.com, Jennifer Hiller at jennifer.hiller@wsj.com and Alyssa Lukpat at alyssa.lukpat@wsj.com