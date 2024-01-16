WEF Davos: Gita Gopinath says rates to come down more in second half of this year

International Monetary Fund first deputy managing director Gita Gopinath has said that interest rates should come down this year, but more in the second half. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is a bit premature for markets to expect rapid interest rate cuts because the battle against inflation is not over yet, said Gopinath at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Tuesday.

“The markets are expecting central banks to cut rates pretty aggressively — I think that’s a bit premature to make that conclusion," Gopinath said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We should expect rates to come down some time this year, but based on the data we see right now, we expect this to be more likely in the second half of this year," she added.

Further, she said that in the longer term key rates will be on average higher than in the period after the global financial crisis, when the central banks were trying to boost inflation.

