Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Economy / WEF Davos: Gita Gopinath says rates to come down more in second half of this year

WEF Davos: Gita Gopinath says rates to come down more in second half of this year

Livemint

It is a bit premature for markets to expect rapid interest rate cuts because the battle against inflation is not over yet, says Gita Gopinath

International Monetary Fund first deputy managing director Gita Gopinath.

International Monetary Fund first deputy managing director Gita Gopinath has said that interest rates should come down this year, but more in the second half.

It is a bit premature for markets to expect rapid interest rate cuts because the battle against inflation is not over yet, said Gopinath at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Tuesday.

“The markets are expecting central banks to cut rates pretty aggressively — I think that’s a bit premature to make that conclusion," Gopinath said.

“We should expect rates to come down some time this year, but based on the data we see right now, we expect this to be more likely in the second half of this year," she added.

Further, she said that in the longer term key rates will be on average higher than in the period after the global financial crisis, when the central banks were trying to boost inflation.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.