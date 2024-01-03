Welcome to the Neighborhood! Wall Street Designed It

Wall Street investors in housing can’t meet their return hurdles when both homes and debt are this costly. During the third quarter of 2023, big landlords that own anywhere from 100 to more than 1,000 housing units purchased just 1% of all the homes sold in the U.S. This is down from roughly 3% throughout 2022, according to data from John Burns Research and Consulting. America’s rental market remains dominated by mom-and-pop landlords, who buy nearly one-in-five of all the U.S. family homes that come up for sale.