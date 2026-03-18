NEW DELHI: The West Asia conflict has disrupted India’s gas supplies, tightening a critical feedstock for fertilizers and exposing a deeper vulnerability in the country’s supply chain. The immediate risk is to domestic production and imports; the eventual impact is on subsidy costs and inflation.
Fuel, fertilizer, and food: The long tail of Iran conflict for India
SummaryThe conflict in West Asia has disrupted gas and fertilizer supplies, risking a repeat of Ukraine-war-era subsidy pressures and spillover into inflation.
NEW DELHI: The West Asia conflict has disrupted India’s gas supplies, tightening a critical feedstock for fertilizers and exposing a deeper vulnerability in the country’s supply chain. The immediate risk is to domestic production and imports; the eventual impact is on subsidy costs and inflation.
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