How the West Asian conflict upended global monetary policy

The current level of geopolitical uncertainty is comparable to the worst crises of this century for two reasons. First, some of these shocks have persisted (since the Ukraine war), and all of them have accumulated to create a high level of geopolitical tension. Second, the old rules-based world order with the US as the hegemon, backed by allies in Europe and Asia, is seemingly changing to a multi-polar world in which each country wrangles the best deals for itself. In this uncharted terrain, policymakers’ ability to predict future trends will be severely tested.