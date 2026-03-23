Five major central banks—the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the Bank of England, the Reserve Bank of Australia, and the Bank of Japan—met this week to deliver their rate decisions. Four of the five opted to pause and continue with existing policy rates. Two smaller countries—Sweden and Switzerland—also opted to pause.
How the West Asian conflict upended global monetary policy
SummaryMajor central banks have paused rate cuts due to the US-Iran war. RBI is facing a weakening rupee and risks to inflation, growth, and the current account, making its April policy decision tougher.
Five major central banks—the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the Bank of England, the Reserve Bank of Australia, and the Bank of Japan—met this week to deliver their rate decisions. Four of the five opted to pause and continue with existing policy rates. Two smaller countries—Sweden and Switzerland—also opted to pause.
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