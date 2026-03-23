How the West Asian conflict upended global monetary policy

Given the economic chaos unleashed by the US-Iran war, this was not a surprise. But it is a complete turnaround from the start of the year when, as ECB president Christine Lagarde put it, monetary policy was “in a good place”. As recently as one month ago, the UK was expected to cut rates; there was a decent chance the US Fed would cut rates, too; and Japan was on a rate-hike cycle. But the closure of the Strait of Hormuz as the war escalated has forced authorities to abandon previous policy paths and adopt a wait-and-watch approach.